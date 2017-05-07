Commissioners Court recognizes May 6 as Hays CISD Day

Hays County Commissioners Court is recognizing May 6, as Hays CISD Day in honor of the 50th anniversary of the school district.

In addition to the recognition, the court thanked the administration and staff for being a unifying part of the community.

“I know how important a school district is to the life of a community,” said Bert Cobb, M.D., county judge. “We thank you for everything you do, day to day.”

The 1967 vote to consolidate the school of the cities of Buda, Kyle, Niederwalk, Uhland and Wimberley (which now is its own school district), brought the first student body of just over 1,000 kids.

As of 2016, approximately 20,000 students attend class on one of the 23 campuses, according to a press release sent out by Hays County.

Mike McKie, HCISD superintendent, invited all citizens to a parade that May 6, at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Academy on Jack C. Hays Trail and ends at Shelton Stadium.

“On behalf of everyone we thank you for recognizing Hays Consolidated,” McKie said. “Without people like you, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”