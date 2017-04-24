Tube through concerts at Float Fest

Warmer weather marks the start of music festival season, and one of the biggest events in San Marcos each summer is Float Fest.

Float Fest is a two-day festival July 22-23, where attendees can float near Cool River Ranch in the daytime and enjoy live concerts in the evening.

The lineup this year includes Zedd, Cage The Elephant, MGMT, Passion Pit, Mac Miller and many more.

Marcus Federman, Float Fest founder, said the festival attracts people from all over the state.

“We actually have bus shuttles planned to pick people up and bring them in from big cities,” Federman said. “We will have multiple pick-up locations in Austin, San Marcos, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas.”

Attendees also have the option of camping overnight, which will allow them to stay on site and avoid the worry of driving to and from the festival.

Darreane Valles, electronic media sophomore, plans to camp out if she attends Float Fest.

“Not many people like to sleep out in a tent, and I am not a huge fan either,” Valles said. “But, I think that it will be an experience and I do not get to camp a lot. Also, this will guarantee that I am already there to start my day off on time.”

Federman said festival coordinators have made camping easier for attendees this year.

“I think the biggest addition to this year that will help campers is the early camping load on Friday the 21st ,” Federman said. “This will allow some of the campers to set up early so the wait to get into the venue on Saturday is alleviated.”

Students have been raving about the Float Fest lineup on social media, and many have already purchased wristbands to watch the artists live.

Khiari Benson, San Marcos resident, is excited to watch some of his favorite artists.

“I think it is a fun way to watch some of these groups and artists—just floating and then going over to the concert will be a lot of fun,” Benson said. “I think I am most excited to watch Cage the Elephant because they have been on my bucket list for a while.”

Benson said he has attended Float Fest in the past, but is excited to see what the festival will bring this year.

Federman said coordinators are adding aspects many attendees will appreciate.

“We have added something called the ‘Frigid Float Lounge’, which is basically a lounge with air conditioning and Wi-Fi.” Federman said. “We have also added more bathrooms and showers to the camping site this year.”

In previous years, Benson has had to wait in line to receive his wristband, which cut into his time on the day of the festival. However, Float Fest coordinators have worked to eliminate this issue.

Federman said there are now a few ways wristband buyers can receive their passes.

“We will be adding pop-up office locations in Austin, San Marcos, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas to allow wristband buyers to receive their bands ahead of time,” Federman said. “We are also going to be adding a mailing option this year so that people can receive their wristbands through the mail.”

To purchase tickets and find more information on Float Fest, visit the festival website.