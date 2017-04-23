Faculty Senate pushes for admission to federal grant program

The Faculty Senate is creating an application to bring the McNair Program, a federal program providing funds and other resources to disadvantaged students wishing to pursue graduate studies, to the university.

The McNair Program is a discretionary, competitive grant which offers advancement through research and other scholarly opportunities geared toward earning a Ph.D.

“We’ve got a variety of academic support offerings already for students of different concentrations that are funded through this funding mechanism,” said Dr. Elizabeth Bishop, faculty senate member. “However, we don’t have the McNair (program), and the McNair is like the jewel in the crown.”

The McNair Program is part of the federal TRIO programs designed and supported by the U.S. Department of Education, and encourages the success of underrepresented individuals at post-secondary programs with the ultimate goal of earning a Ph.D.

“(The program) is about education and social transformation,” Bishop said. “It gives us a chance to prove the quality of what we’re doing in the classroom by sending our students out to the best Ph.D.-granting institutions across the country.”

The program is designed to encourage growth in STEM fields. However, it may be open to other fields, depending on the format of an institution’s proposal submitted to the Department of Education.

Currently, the McNair Program serves 18 higher learning institutions across Texas including University of North Texas, University of Texas at Austin and St. Edwards University.

Sonia Briseno, assistant director of the McNair Scholars Program at St. Edward’s University, said the university obtained the program in 2004. Since then, the university has served over 183 students through the program, which Briseno believes has been helpful to low-income, first generation college students.

“For many of them, they don’t know what a graduate degree means for them and what they need to do set themselves up for those opportunities,” Briseno said.

Participants who are underrepresented—according to the language of the Higher Education Act of 1965 from which the TRIO programs derive—must be low-income, first-generation college students with an emphasis on recruiting Black, Hispanic, American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian, Native American and Pacific Islanders.

“I am part Native Hawaiian, but I grew up in West Texas, and I never really felt connected to my roots,” said Amy Ontai, St. Edward’s McNair scholar. “I saw this as a wonderful opportunity to give back to the Native Hawaiian community, by allowing a greater representation of Native Hawaiians in doctoral degrees.”

Access to McNair funds is not limited to only those born in the U.S. The program is available to citizens, permanent residents and anyone in the U.S. for reasons that prove intent to become permanent residents.

Other criteria taken into account for the program include a review of the student’s academic background, faculty recommendations and a personal statement written by the student outlining his/her research goals.

Although the program only helps students throughout their undergraduate years, those involved in the program keep connected with the McNair faculty that helped guide them through their academic careers.

“They continue to check up on me and provide me help with applications,” said Isavannah Reyes, St. Edward’s McNair scholar. “Without their help, I am not sure I would be as motivated or prepared to apply to graduate school.”

Grants are awarded in five-year cycles with annual performance reviews. Over $40,000,000 will be allotted for the 2017 yearly budget for the McNair Program at the national level.

There are an estimated 164 institutions that will be awarded funds for the McNair program during the 2017-2018 school year, averaging an estimated $226,600 award per institution.

Depending on the size of the cohort admitted at each institution, the average award for each recipient of the McNair scholars comes out to $9,064.