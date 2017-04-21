The Pulse April 21

City Council approves park’s rule changes

City Council approved changes to city park’s rules, according to Community Impact.

Some changes approved are banning portable charcoal grills, limits on the tents and shade structures, banning Styrofoam products and no longer requiring park rangers to provide verbal warnings before giving citations to someone who is publicly consuming alcohol.

The changes will go into effect by Memorial Day.

Bond ballot includes overhauling library

A bond proposal could help improve services at the San Marcos Public Library, according to Spectrum News.

The proposal would expand the parking lot, add a drive-through book drop, renovate sections of the facility and create more meeting rooms, classrooms and children’s rooms.

If the propositions pass, homeowners will pay an average of $125 extra a year in taxes.

Ladies night at Café Monet

Café Monet will host a ladies’ night.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own alcoholic beverage and a group of friends to join in on the fun. Ladies will get 10 percent off of their piece of pottery. Attendees will master the lace technique.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. April 21.