Business April 20

Increase in gas rates for Kyle put on halt

The Kyle City Council has approved a resolution to put a halt to requested increased rate adjustments ordered by the Texas Gas Service.

The TGS made the request for the annual rate increase to recover expenses from infrastructure development, but city council made the decision to suspend the increase for 45 days. If the proposed rate increases go through after the suspension, there will be increases for residential, small commercial and large commercial customers.

Local pizzerias robbed within minutes of each other

Two local pizza shops were robbed within 30 minutes of each other late April 16 and early April 17.

Both the Pizza Hut on Bugg Lane and the Dominoes on North Guadalupe Street were robbed by three armed men late in the night. The suspects made off with undisclosed amounts of money from each business, and fled the crime scenes on foot. None of the suspects have been apprehended yet.

Local author to make appearance at walkabout

San Marcos resident Veronique Hahn will make an appearance to sign copies of her new children’s book at the monthly Downtown Walkabout April 20.

Hahn’s new book, “Wealth,” will be one of many works by local artists being showcased at the Price Center from 6-9 p.m. Other works showcased will include quilt displays, sculpture and live piano music that is free to the public.

Free bus rides to celebrate Earth day

All CARTS services will be offering free rides April 21 in celebration of Earth Day. SMTX The Bus encourages people to conserve natural resources by reducing air pollution and other harmful ozone levels.

This will include all bus routes along the I-35 corridor of Austin and San Marcos, including the Interurban Yellow and Gold Routes.

Pluckers will host NFL Draft Party

Pluckers Wing Bar invites residents to the NFL Draft Party April 27 with a chance to score food and drink values.

Specific guests will be selected by the business to act as a “general manager” for an NFL team throughout each round. The “general manager” will pick a player that may be drafted to his or her team. If the guess is correct, all guests will be eligible for specials that continue throughout the night.