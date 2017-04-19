Headlines April 19

VocaLibre choir

The VocaLibre choir will be honored with a dinner at 5 p.m. April 21 held on the patio of Railyard Bar and Grill.

The dinner is sponsored by the management and staff of the restaurant and fans of the 16 member group. The auditioned choir performs a variety of music and is open to all Bobcats.

Walk with Isaac

The Founders Day Festival will kick off at 5 p.m. April 21 with Representative Jason Isaac’s parade float.

Students and community members are invited to walk with the float and hand out water bottles, push cards and bumper stickers.

West Nile worries

The mosquito surveillance map for arbovirus activity from 2016 has been released, showing Hays and Travis County marked as positive for the West Nile Virus.

In 2012, Texas was largely impacted by the West Nile Virus, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes. Organizations are urging people to take preventative measures since the disease is difficult to detect. Measures can be found here.

Take Back the Night

Texas State’s Take Back the Night is an event to bring awareness to sexual assault and end the silence. The event will begin with students rallying together from 6-8 p.m. April 24 in a march from Old Main to the LBJ amphitheater followed by spoken word.

Students are invited to share stories and messages regarding sexual violence.