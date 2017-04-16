Bobcats finish off strong in series against No. 17 Louisiana

The Texas State softball team finished game three of their series against No. 17 Louisiana with a 2-1 win Saturday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Louisiana ended the series on top winning 2-1. Texas State lost the first two games Friday, 8-1 and 12-4. The Bobcats’ overall record improved to 31-10, while Louisiana dropped to 32-6.

Texas State scored their first run during the second inning when Bailee Carter singled to left center allowing senior third baseman Corrina Liscano to go home. The Bobcats ended the bottom of the second 1-0.

The score held until the top of the fifth when the Ragin’ Cajuns scored an unearned run, tying the game 1-1.

Due to the tie and a scoreless sixth and seventh inning, the game was sent to an extra eighth inning. Louisiana was unable to score at the top, leaving the score tied.

With bases fully loaded, junior designated hitter Jaelyn Young’ RBI sent Carter to home plate for the win. The final score ended in favor of the Bobcats 2-1.

Junior pitcher Randi Rupp started for the Bobcats. Rupp pitched 5.0 innings with two hits, five strikeouts and zero unearned runs. Senior pitcher Jodi Paige Williams finished the game and was granted the win improving her record 6-3. Williams pitched 3.0 innings with two hits, one strikeout and zero unearned runs.

Louisiana’s Alyssa Denham pitched 7.1 innings with two earned runs, two strikeouts and four hits. The loss dropped Denham’s record to 13-2.

The Bobcats ended the game with 23 players at bat, four hits, two RBIs and four left on base. The Ragin’ Cajuns ended the game with 30 players at bat, four hits, one RBI and nine left on base.

Texas State will be back in action against Lamar April 18 at 3 p.m. The non-conference game will be played at the LU Softball Complex in Beaumont, Texas.