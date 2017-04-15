Sports April 15-17

Track and field to compete in Walnut, California

The track and field teams will compete in the Mt. Sac Relays this weekend. The meet lasts April 15-16. The Bobcats play away in Walnut, California at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium.

Tennis to compete at home

The tennis team will finish out the 2017 regular season at home April 15 against UT Rio Grande Valley. The Bobcats competed in two Sun Belt Conference games April 8-9 against Arkansas State and UT Arlington where they came out 1-1. Texas State will compete against UTRGV at 11 a.m. at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Women’s golf to compete in SBC Championship

The women’s golf team is set to compete in the Sun Belt Conference Championship April 17-19 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The Bobcats took home the 2016 Championship title and are looking to defend it this year. The last time the team competed was in the Web.com Intercollegiate April 3-4, tying for fifth place in the intercollegiate.