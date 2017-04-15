Bobcats fall short to No. 17 Louisiana in doubleheader

The Texas State softball team fell short in both games against fellow Sun Belt Conference team the University of Louisiana in a doubleheader Friday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The Bobcats’ overall record dropped to 30-10 and an SBC record of 11-5. The game was played in front of the third largest crowd, 1013 fans, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The first game of the night ended with an 8-1 decision with the Ragin’ Cajuns on top.

Texas State scored their only run at the bottom of the first inning. Junior shortstop Ariel Ortiz contributed the RBI that gave the Bobcats the run. The home team finished the game with one run, three hits and one RBI.

Louisiana reached their eight runs by scoring two in the first and third, three in the fourth and one in the sixth. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the game with eight runs, ten hits, eight RBIs and two homeruns.

For the Bobcats, junior pitcher Randi Rupp pitched all seven innings during game one. Rupp ended the game with six earned runs and seven strikeouts. Louisiana’s Alyssa Denham pitched 6.2 innings with two hits and five strikeouts.

Game two of the doubleheader ended with the Bobcats trailing 12-4.

Texas State held the Ragin’ Cajuns scoreless in the first inning, while scoring one run at the bottom. Louisiana quickly answered with six players reaching home plate making the score 6-1.

The score held until an RBI brought junior designated hitter, Jaelyn Young home.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored five runs in the top of the fifth, while the Bobcats managed to get two at the bottom. An added RBI in the top of the sixth brought the game to the final score of the night, 12-4.

Texas State finished the game with seven hits, four RBIs and one homerun from junior shortstop Ariel Ortiz. The Ragin’ Cajuns ended the game with 14 hits, 12 RBIs and two homeruns from Louisiana’s DJ Sanders.

For the Bobcats, senior pitcher Jodi Paige Williams pitched 4.1 innings with 11 runs, nine earned runs and two strikeouts. Louisiana’s Alex Stewart pitched all six innings and finished the game with four earned runs and five strikeouts.

The Bobcats will play their final series game against Louisiana Saturday at 2 p.m.