Bobcats upset No. 12 Baylor after scoreless stretch

The Texas State softball team took down the No. 12 Baylor Bears 1-0 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium Wednesday.

After the matchup, the Bobcats’ overall record improved to 30-8 while the Bears dropped to 35-7.

The game was held scoreless until the last inning of the game.

With the bases loaded, Christiana McDowell, freshman centerfielder, singled to send Kennedy Cline, sophomore right fielder, home to score.

Although the game was held scoreless for a majority of the match, there were still major plays made by the Bobcats.

At the top of the fourth, the Bobcats held off the Bears from scoring while they loaded second and third base.

At the top of the seventh, Sarah Rupp, junior catcher, got the ball to Ariel Ortiz, junior shortstop, to get the runner stealing second out.

Texas State finished the game with 25 batters at bat, one run, five hits and one RBI. Six batters were left on base.

Baylor ended the game with 24 batters at bat, zero runs, three hits and zero RBIs. Three batters were left on base.

Junior pitcher, Randi Rupp, pitched all seven innings for the home team. The win improved her overall season record to 20-5.

During the game, Rupp had four strikeouts and allowed three hits. Overall, she pitched 91 pitches with 63 strikes.

On Baylor’s team, Kelsee Selman pitched 6.2 innings. Selman had eight strikeouts, five hits, one run and one error with her record dropping to 18-4. Overall, Selman pitched 127 times with 79 strikes.

The Bobcats will be back at home April 14-15 against Sun Belt Conference team the University of Louisiana-Layfette. The doubleheader will begin Friday with games beginning at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s game will start at 2 p.m.