Annual Mutt Strutt celebrates thirteen years

San Martians and their pets’ wagging tails will have the opportunity to change an animal’s life at the 13th annual Mutt Strutt.

The annual benefit will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the San Marcos Plaza Park. The 2017 Mutt Strutt will consist of a one-mile scenic walk alongside the San Marcos River and all proceeds from the event will go to the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

The event began thirteen years ago when Donna Bellion, Mutt Strutt co-founder, pulled pet lovers and business owners together to create a way to raise money for the local shelter.

The Mutt Strutt aims to educate the public about wellness services and the importance of spaying and neutering animals.

Rebecca Rios-Romo, former event attendee, said the event encourages the community to adopt an animal instead of buying from a vendor.

“(Mutt Strutt provides) an opportunity to make a difference when it comes to adoption,” Rios-Romo said. “Our shelter can raise funds to help support them with costs and caring for all of the animals, as well as assisting our community by giving us all an open door to adopt.”

Lauren Volpe, community outreach coordinator for the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, said volunteers from the shelter and community joined together to make the event possible.

“An independent group of ladies who work at the shelter take part in this event and help run it,” Volpe said. “It’s really fun to see the pet owners out there with their fur babies.”

The shelter often faces the challenge of getting animals adopted because money stood in the way.

So, the event proceeds are put into the “Guardian Angel Fund,” which helps people adopt animals for free and supply care to them.

At the event, people can attend several events such as a costume contest for pets and owners, best trick competition, a silent auction and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Live music will be provided by Deann René, a Texas State University alumna. Door prizes along with complimentary donuts from Krispy Kreme and coffee from Starbucks will be offered. All participants will be given a free T-shirts, bottled water and goodie bags.

Trish Thompson, lead organizer, said the event brings the community together.

“People can expect a great family time together with their pets,” Thompson said. “If people are interested, they can go to our website or Facebook page, as well as the shelter itself.”

Located on the shelter’s Facebook page, people can find the 2017 Mutt Strutt registration form, silent auction items and more updates on the event.

“I would like to thank all of the hard workers at our shelter organization for all the time and effort it takes to care for these fur babies,” Rios-Romo said. “It’s a great event, and I would like to get more involved with Mutt Strutt.”