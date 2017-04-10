Bobcats complete three-game sweep over South Alabama with 3-0 win

The Texas State softball team defeated South Alabama 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Jaguar Field in Alabama.

The win was their fourth in a row and helped them lock up the series sweep over the Jaguars. With an 11-3 conference record and an overall 29-8 record, the Bobcats are second in the Sun Belt Conference rankings.

The Bobcat lineup put up nine runs while the defense kept South Alabama scoreless over three games.

On the mound was junior pitcher Randi Rupp. Starting for the second time in the series, she kept the Jaguars from reaching home plate.

Sunday’s six strikeout performance was Rupp’s seventh complete game shut out of the season, improving her record to 19-5 and lowering her season ERA to just 1.00.

The first of Texas State’s three runs came in the second inning when junior Taylor Webb homered one to center field. Four pitches later, freshman Haleigh Davis earned the first home run of her Bobcat career. After two innings, the Bobcats held a 2-0 lead over the Jaguars.

Leading off the fourth inning was senior Corrina Liscano. After taking third base off a fly out from sophomore Kennedy Cline, Liscano rounded home for the third run of the game leading 3-0.

Texas State looks to extend their four-game win streak as they return home to Bobcat Softball Stadium for a non-conference showdown with Baylor University April 12 at 6 p.m.