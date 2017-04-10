Baseball loses second straight series

The Texas State baseball team lost the deciding game of their series against the Little Rock Trojans 6-5 Sunday afternoon at Gary Hogan Field in Arkansas.

The Bobcats scored in the first frame of each of the three games of the series. Seven of Texas State’s last nine losses have come after the Bobcats took an early lead.

The first Texas State run came after junior shortstop Luke Sherley hit a double, stole third and was brought home by a single up the middle from sophomore first baseman Ryan Newman. The Bobcats stole a season-high six bases on Sunday.

The Bobcats took a 2-1 advantage into the bottom of the fourth following an RBI walk drawn by junior Mickey Scott in the top of the third.

Then in the top of the fifth, junior right fielder Teddy Hoffman left his 11th souvenir of the season. Hoffman went 4-4 on the day and stands second in the Sun Belt Conference in home runs.

Texas State tacked on two more runs in the seventh to increase their lead to 5-1 with six outs remaining.

However, Trojan senior Zach Baker hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh to swing momentum in Little Rock’s favor.

After Texas State left two runners on in the bottom of the eighth, the Trojans sophomore catcher Jonathan Davis recorded a two-RBI single to tie the game at 5-5. Then in the same frame, Trojan senior Ty Gunter’s RBI single brought home the game-winning run.

Key offensive contributors for Texas State include Hoffman (4-4), Sherley (1-3) including a career high with three runs scored and Newman (2-5) with two RBI’s and one run scored.

True freshman pitcher Nicholas Fraze pitched for 6.1 innings, allowed three runs, six hits, walked two and struck out a career-high four batters. Sunday was Junior Blake Walden’s first loss of the season. Walden pitched for one inning, allowed three hits and the game-winning run for the Trojans.

With this loss, the Bobcats are now 0-4 in series all-time against Little Rock. The Bobcats dropped to 20-13 overall and sit at 7-5 in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats now look forward to their second matchup of the season against their Hill Country Rivals the Texas Longhorns. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. April 11 at Disch-Falk Field in Austin.