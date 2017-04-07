Headlines April 7

Kissing Alley earns its own street sign

The popular downtown San Marcos tourist attraction, Kissing Alley now has its own street sign. The alley can be found at 121 E. Hopkins St.

The location was named one of the most romantic spots in America by the National Trust of Historic Preservation and Main Street America in 2016.

Southbound I-35 to close Friday, April 7

In order to repair a crash scene, the San Marcos and Buda Police Departments will temporarily shut down southbound IH 35 at the 219 exit. The repairs are scheduled to start at 4:00 a.m. April 7 and is expected to continue for approximately and hour and a half.

The police departments have stated the highway will re-open as soon as possible and advise drivers to use alternative routes to avoid additional delays.

County Recycling Center regulates household hazardous waste collection

Hays County and the City of San Marcos have joined forces to hold a household hazardous waste drop-off event. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at the Hays County Driftwood Solid Waste/Recycling Center.

The disposal service will cost residents nothing and will accept fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, drain cleaners, automotive oil, degreasers, paints, stains, fluorescent lights, cell phones, batteries, weed killers and medical objects such as needles, which should not be thrown away with regular trash.

Author to release book at KAP Literary Center

Author and journalist Wes Ferguson is to hold a reading and book signing with the release of his new book, “The Blanco River.” The event will be at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at the The Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center in Kyle. It is free and open to the public.

Ferguson co-wrote his new book with Jacob Croft Botter, an award-winning photographer who has served as adjunct faculty at Louisiana State University and Tulane University.

Faculty Senate announces new go green strategy

Texas State Faculty Senate’s Environment and Sustainability Committee has announced its new environmental initiative, the Green Cat Challenge.

The Green Cat Challenge Awards will recognize members of the university community, its departments, and organizations for exceptional commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. Nominations for the challenge can be made online by 4:00 p.m. April 14 through the Green Cat Challenge Application Form.