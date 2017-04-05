The Pulse April 5

Olive Garden’s grand opening

Olive Garden marked its grand opening April 3 with a ribbon cutting.

The restaurant is located on the northbound I-35 frontage road next to 54th Street Restaurant and Drafthouse. It is between Wonder World Drive and Guadalupe Street.

The new location opened its doors for lunch at 11 a.m. April 3.

Hays County proclaims April as sexual assault awareness month

The Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, according to Corridor News.

About two in five women and one in five men in Texas have been sexually assaulted in their lifetime. Members think it is a relevant issue and discussion to have.

Whataburger announces new shake

Whataburger announced on Twitter April 4 it is introducing a new shake.

The fast food restaurant added a coffee shake to its menu. The new shake was made available for customers at 3 p.m. April 3.

New masters program for respiratory care

Texas State has been authorized to offer a Master of Science in Respiratory Care degree program, according to the Office of Media Relations.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board authorized the program. The program will be available through distance education.

The program will begin enrolling students in the fall of 2017.