Urban Bricks Pizza Co., located at 420 University Dr., is now open for business with dine-in and carry-out options.

Urban Bricks provides “an authentic Neapolitan pizza at a reasonable price.” Urban Bricks features their “foundation pizzas”, such as the “White Mushroom”, the “Three Little Pigs”, or the “Aloha.”The restaurant has customizable options for pizzas and salads.

To order online please visit: http://www.urbanbrickspizza.com.