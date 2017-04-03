Deans going the distance for graduate education

Drs. Andrea Golato, dean of The Graduate College, and Eric Paulson, associate dean of The Graduate College, have decided to run for six and 12 hours respectively in the Jackalope Jam on April 22, already raising $2,800 and running over 128 miles.

Golato and Paulson have done and will do all of this for the students going the extra mile while presenting research at conferences around the globe. They hope to raise $3,500 to add to the Graduate Student Travel Fund, which awards scholarships for two trips per student in Texas, the U.S., or in another country.

Donate Here: http://www.gradcollege.txstate.edu/distance.html