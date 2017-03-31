The Scene March 31

Spanish language mixer on campus

The Department of Modern Languages will host a Spanish mixer at Mochas and Javas. The mixer starts at 1 p.m. and will end at 2:30 p.m.

There will be free cookies, and students will have the opportunity to speak Spanish with international students.

Dr. Lis can be contacted at slis@txstate.edu for more information.

Angela Davis reminder

Dr. Angela Davis is an activist who has fought for black liberation, women’s rights and LGBTQIA rights among many other issues.

She will be speaking in the LBJ Student Center Auditorium March 31. The event is set at 3-5 p.m.

The event is free, but space is limited.

Table tennis tournament at George’s

Students are invited to George’s March 31 to show off their table tennis skills. Joining the tournament is free and every player is guaranteed at least two matches.

The event will take place 5:10-7:10 p.m. and is open to players of all levels.

Salsa tribute concert

The School of Music will be hosting the Salsa Tribute Concert March 31. The concert is free and will be located off campus at the San Marcos High School Auditorium, which is located on 2601 Rattler Road.

The concert is expected to last from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Award ceremony for fire department

The San Marcos Fire Department will recognize significant achievements by the members of the department and the community. The ceremony will take place 7-9 p.m. March 31.

The event is free and will be held at the Activity Center, which is located on 501 E. Hopkins Street.