Corrina Liscano’s final swing

Corrina Liscano, senior third baseman, is spending her final collegiate moments staying positive and being a leader for the softball team.

Liscano has loved softball for as long as she can remember.

“When I was younger, my grandfather put me in the sport and I just grew to love it,” Liscano said.

To her, softball is more than just a game. Liscano has formed strong relationships through the sport.

“I love the friends that come with the game,” Liscano said. “They are my sisters.”

Liscano played two seasons at Howard College in Big Spring before attending Texas State. She received a first team All-American honor and the 2015 NJCAA Division I National Championship title.

Playing for a four-year university meant higher expectations, more competition and harder workouts.

“Coming to Texas State has really opened my eyes,” Liscano said. “Junior colleges are at a lower level than universities, and Texas State is something different.”

Liscano said her decision to attend Texas State was not difficult. Former assistant coach Kelly Kretschman recruited Liscano and her Howard teammate, Jaelyn Young, junior catcher.

“Young was getting recruited, and I just happened to have a really good game,” Liscano said. “Kretschman decided to give me an offer, and so Jaelyn and I decided to come here together.”

In Liscano’s first season as a Bobcat, she started all 62 games, batted .292, led the team with 37 runs, scored and tied the team-high with six home runs.

She batted .600 percent and posted a team-best of .449 on-base percentage and had a season-high five-game hitting streak. She was named Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference last year.

Liscano spends her time motivating the underclassmen. She preaches positivity and hard work., Liscano wants to claim a Sun Belt Conference title, like the rest of her teammates.

“My biggest goal as a senior is helping everyone through adversity, keeping them positive and keep them on the right track,” Liscano said.

Liscano is a criminal justice major and hopes to get accepted into a police academy.

“I plan on joining the police academy back in my hometown,” Liscano said. “Hopefully that works out because that is my main plan.”

Although Liscano loves Texas State, she plans to move back home and become a police officer in her hometown of Pomona, California.