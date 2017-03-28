Sports March 28

Men’s basketball season comes to an end

The men’s basketball season came to an end March 25 after losing to Saint Peter’s 49-44. The Bobcats finished their season with a 22-14 season record. They finished in a third-place tie in the Sun Belt Conference after a trip to the championship game. The Bobcats also received a bid to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament where they went 2-1.

Softball takes 2-1 in the weekend series

The softball team took part in a three-game series against UL-Monroe that ended March 26. The Bobcats came out on top, winning two of the three games, improving their record to 24-5, with a 7-1 Sun Belt Conference record.

Lacrosse finishes weekend play in San Marcos

The men’s lacrosse team finished the weekend with a 1-1 record. The Bobcats took down their division rivals, the Louisiana State Tigers, with a score of 11-8 March 24 at home. However, fatigue and injuries plagued the team during the 15-7 loss March 25 against Texas Christian University.

Baseball sweep the Mountaineers

The baseball team went 3-0 in a three-game series against Appalachian State over the weekend. The series was March 24-25 in North Carolina. Texas State currently has an overall record of 16-8 and a conference record of 5-1.

Women’s tennis 1-1 in weekend play

The women’s tennis team played in its first Sun Belt Conference match ups in Jonesboro, Arkansas against UL-Monroe and UL-Lafayette. In the first game against UL-Monroe March 24, the Bobcats lost 4-0 to the Warhawks. Texas State beat UL-Lafayette 4-1 March 25. The team is now 1-1 in conference play, and will play Arkansas State on April 8.