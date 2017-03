A meet the media small business training class will be held at the Price Center and Tea Room on April 3.

The event will include a panel discussion about how to gain media recognition for your small business. There will also be an opportunity to meet media outlets. The event is free but an RSVP is required. The session will be from 12:00-1:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/183054012192632/