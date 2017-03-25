Texas State University may subscribe to The New York Times

Representatives from The New York Times visited Texas State to offer a full-site subscription for students and professors.

The subscription would cost around $40,000 and allow members from the university to gain total access to published articles, videos, documentaries, photos and more.

The idea of subscribing to The New York Times was endorsed by Vincent Luizzi, faculty senator and philosophy professor.

“We’re especially interested in how a campus site license to The New York Times can raise the overall level of discourse on campus,” Luizzi said.

Luizzi proposed the idea to the faculty senate and invited representatives to present their pitch during a philosophy dialogue session.

Kandace Rusnak, director of education, explained the benefits of the academic site license.

“We’re a paid site, so if you are just using it for a class and you Google us, you’ll eventually hit a pay wall,” Rusnak said. “With this access, you won’t hit that paywall. You could use this very intentionally for a science class, then move on and use the subscription for an English class.”

Twister Marquiss and Jo Ann Carson, senior lecturers, attended the philosophy dialogue session.

“There are a lot of opportunities for students to have access to a reliable news source and for faculty to access articles they can use in class,” Marquiss said. “I thought that it looked like a very good opportunity for students and faculty to engage in breaking news and trends and everything from the arts scene to political news to history-in-the-making.”

Marquiss said many professors want to use news as a resource to teach courses, but faculty and students only have access to a limited amount of articles without a full subscription.

“Journalism is able to offer you firsthand information from the source via interview or via eyewitness account of things as they happen,” Marquiss said. “What you’re getting is far more in-depth information, sourced and verifiable information and timely information.”

Texas State currently subscribes to limited access from The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Students can access articles from these sources through the Alkek Library website.

Selene Hinojosa, librarian, said access to current media outlets allows students to view articles ranging from the 1800s to present times, however, the stories are either snapshotted or typed into a new document.

Hinojosa said subscribing to newspapers can enhance student performance due to reliable research of primary sources and images. However, she believes the current subscription, without full-site access is enough to improve student performance when used.

“The people who are getting the most benefit from (full-site subscriptions) are really the journalism, mass communication and communication design people,” Hinojosa said.

The academic site license has been proposed to the faculty senate and library staff through the philosophy dialogue series, but the decision to purchase the subscription and funding is still being determined.