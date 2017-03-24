The Pulse March 24

13th annual Mutt Strutt

The San Marcos Mutt Strutt is having its 13th annual benefit for the San Marcos Animal Shelter.

The benefit will include a one-mile walk along the river, silent auction and pet contests.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the San Marcos Plaza Park.

Lollapalooza lineup announced

The 2017 lineup for Chicago’s biggest music festival, Lollapalooza, was recently announced.

The lineup includes headliners such as Lorde, Cage The Elephant, Blink-182, Chance The Rapper, Big Sean and Arcade Fire.

The four-day festival will take place in Grant Park, Chicago, from August 3-6.

President Trauth’s Cat Chat

President Trauth is having a Cat Chat this upcoming month, according to the Division of Student Affairs.

The chat is in opportunity for students to share their thoughts and ideas about the university.

The chat will take place April 3 in the J.C. Kellam Building on the 11th floor. It will be held from 3-4 p.m.

Weekly observations for the end of March

Here is this month last few weekly observations, according to National Day Calendar.

March 25-31 is National Physician’s Week. It is meant to honor the healers dedicated to medicine. March 20-26 is Act Happy Week, Shakespeare Week and Wellderly Week. March 26- April 1 is National Cleaning Week and National Protocols Officer’s Week.