Business march 24

San Marcos seeks to expand

The Lindsey-Rogers and Hopkins Street historic districts in San Marcos may be expanding in the near future due to a suggestion that was posed to the Planning and Zoning Commission and city council.

The expansion is likely to take over neighborhoods on both sides of West Hutchison Street, stretching from Scott Street to Moore Street.

City Council explores co-working space possibilities

San Marcos City Council declined to provide funding for the launch of a co-working space. The space is intended to act as a facility where entrepreneurs, freelancers and small businesses can share a workspace and have the ability to collaborate on their projects.

Although the city does not plan to fund the project, it created a committee to work towards the possibility of eventually creating the space.

Music event to benefit Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center

Local bands will perform live at Tantra Coffee House on April 8 to earn money to support the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center serves the victims of family violence, sexual assault and child abuse in San Marcos. In order to raise funds there will be raffle tickets sold throughout the event.

LaLa Park hosts grand opening event

LaLa Park is a bed and breakfast opening in San Marcos on Oakwood Loop, and will host an “opening shindig” on Mar. 25. LaLa Park is a bohemian chic lodge and sits on over 10 acres of land. Austin artist Niz Graphics will be in attendance completing a mural live. Middletown Brewing will cater drinks and food, and guests will listen to musical artist Dustin Welch.

Texas State partners with LinkedIn and Glassdoor for event

An information session and reception and student workshops will be held by Texas State in partnership with LinkedIn and Glassdoor.

According to the news release, these events will be aimed at assisting students with job searches in the digital age. The information session and reception is at 7 p.m. March 27 in the Alkek Library Teach Theatre. Two student workshops will take place at the LBJ Student Center Room 3-9.1 starting at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. March 28.