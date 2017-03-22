The Scene March 22

IT assistance in The Quad

The Retention Management and Planning Office and the IT Assistance Center are partnering in order to reach out to students and provide resources and information about available student services.

Students can learn more about ITAC and get answers to questions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 22 in the Quad.

Dialogue about freshman male academic success

The Retention Management and Planning Office is drawing attention to the growing concerns regarding the retention of males on campus. The dialogue series explores the common themes affecting the academic success and matriculation of males on campus.

Students can engage in the forum from 7-8 p.m. March 22. The location is to be determined.

Theatre students to read Black and Latino stories at public library

Texas State theater students will dramatize authentic stories of Black and Latino culture at the San Marcos Public Library.

Students, faculty and locals are invited to join from 7-8 p.m. March 22 at no cost.

KIVA preparing for festival

KIVA Lounge and Bar is preparing for the Head for the Hills Music, Arts and Brew Festival. The event will include a special show featuring Spafford, Funk You and Spank. Discounted presale tickets are at $7 or $10 at the door.

Students and locals can watch the performance from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 22.

Largest health screening fair for Hays County

The CTMC Creation Health Institute welcomes Hays County residents to participate in the 2017 HealthCheck event. HealthCheck provides pre-event blood draws at a low fee of $30 for a valuable health screening. People can review the results with a medical provider at the HealthCheck fair.

Residents can participate in the HealthCheck from 7-10 a.m. March 22 at the CTMC Community Classroom located on Wonder World Dr.