Men’s baseball tenth inning 11-10 win against UT

The Bobcat Ballpark reached a new record of 3,017 attendees at the Texas State baseball game against The University of Texas Tuesday.

In a close game, the Bobcats defeated the Longhorns 11-10 in the tenth inning.

Right away, the Longhorns scored two runs in just the first inning. However, when the Bobcats were at bat in the bottom of the first inning, junior outfield Derek Scheible hit a home run. This was Scheible’s fifth home run of the season, giving Texas State its first scored run.

Shortly after the home run, sophomore second baseman Jonathan Ortega scored another run, and the game was tied 2-2.

Texas came back and scored a run in the top of the fourth inning and took the lead 3-2.

It was in the top of the fifth inning when the Bobcats made their first pitching change.

Senior right handed pitcher Brandon Courville replaced starting junior right handed pitcher Cam Baird at the mound. Baird pitched a total of 4.0 innings and had five hits, three runs and three strikeouts.

Texas State scored another run in the fifth inning and tied the game again 3-3.

Right after, Texas scored two more runs, and the Bobcats followed while scoring two more runs tying the game now 5-5 by the end of the sixth inning.

However, it was in the top of the eighth inning when the Longhorns hit a home run, and they bounced back in the lead over the Bobcats 9-5.

By the bottom of the eighth inning, the Bobcats made a total of five pitching changes—with junior right handed pitcher Blake Walden ending on the mound.

The Bobcats scored two runs in the eighth inning but were still down 9-7.

“In the eighth when they had their big inning I went out to the mound and said ‘hey fellas look, keep playing,’” Head baseball coach Ty Harrington said. “One consistent that this bunch has had is that they don’t quit.”

The ninth inning Texas State was down 10-7 in the top, but by the bottom, the Bobcats came back and scored three runs to tie the game 10-10.

In the 10th inning, the Bobcats scored the last and final run of the game and won 11-10.

This is the fourth walk-off win of the season for Texas State.

“It means a lot that they [Texas] come down here,” Harrington said. “It means a lot to this university and the community. You look and you see the crowd that was here today and that means a lot.”

Next up for the Bobcats is an away three-game series against Appalachian State, starting March 24 with the first game at 4 p.m.