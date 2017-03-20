City considering expansion of historic district

The Planning and Development Services Department for the city of San Marcos will host a public open house at the San Marcos Rec Hall from 12-6 p.m. March 22.

Attendees will discuss the potential expansion of the City’s Historic District, according to the city of San Marcos.

The open house will be a come-and-go event that will provide an opportunity for community feedback on proposed boundaries for the expansion.

