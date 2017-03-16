Bobcats take 7-0 win in Houston

Texas State softball team took a 7-0 sweep against The University of Houston on Wednesday.

The Bobcats are now 17-4 overall, while they took advantage of the five Houston errors to take another win in the season.

The game was scoreless until the third inning where Texas State scored two runs. Due to a fielding error from Houston, senior Kimberlin Naivar scored the first run of the game.

Earning the second run was freshman Christiana McDowell who took advantage of another Houston error.

The fourth inning is where the Bobcats extended their lead when they scored four runs on two hits and two Cougar errors.

Freshman Bailee Carter scored the first run off a Houston error, and Naivar scored her second run of the game with another error from the Cougars.

With the bases loaded, McDowell and junior Ariel Ortiz scored the last two runs of the inning extending their lead to 6-0 in the top of the fourth.

There was one more run for the Bobcats in the top of the fifth inning from junior Jaclyn Molenaar to make the final score 7-0.

Junior Randi Rupp finished her fourth complete-game shutout, and improved to 11-2 of the season.

Texas State will host its first Sun Belt Conference home-series on March 18 against Appalachian State. The doubleheader is scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. followed by the last game of the series on March 19 with the game starting at noon.