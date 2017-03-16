Bobcats finish 10th at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational

The Texas State women’s golf team found itself in Hawaii Tuesday and Wednesday, where they finished the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational with a 3-round 30-over par score of 894 and placed 10th.

Texas A&M finished the tournament first with a commanding 5-under par total score of 859.

The two-day event took place at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course. Rounds one and two took place on Tuesday with the third taking place on Wednesday.

Sophomore Anne-Charlotte Mora led the Bobcats, putting up a 3-round 4-under par total score of 212.

On day one Mora shot a 1-over par 73 in round one and a career best 4-under par 68 in round two, sinking six birdies and finishing tied for third at the end of two rounds.

With the first two rounds finished, Texas State ended day one tied for 11th place overall on the team leaderboard.

In the final round, Mora shot a 1-under par 71 and overcame a double bogey on the 13th hole and finished the event tied for third overall on the leaderboard.

Following Mora was freshman Sasikarn Somboonsup who shot a score of 216. She finished round one at even par with two birdies and two bogeys.

Round two provided another even par-round of 72, with three birdies and three bogeys. Keeping it consistent, the Thailand native shot another even par 72 in the third round to finish the tournament at even par.

Rounding out the team was senior Maty Monzingo who finished with a total score of 235, senior Raksha Phadke who had a total score of 238 and sophomore Sarah White with a total score of 240.

Texas State’s next event is on March 27-28 in Houston. The Bobcats will take part in the HBU Husky Invitational.