Bobcats pull an upset over UTA and head to the Sun Belt Conference Championship game

Bobcats pull an upset over UTA and head to the Sun Belt...

The Texas State men’s basketball team upset the No. 1 seed UT Arlington 83-62 Saturday afternoon and will move on to play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship game with a chance at the NCAA tournament.

Going into the game, the Bobcats were set to drop to the No. 1 team in the Sun Belt Conference. This season, the Bobcats and the Mavericks split games 1-1.

UTA started out on top and held the lead until a free-throw from Immanuel King, junior forward, that tied the game 26-26 with 6:21 still in the half.

Texas State continued to shoot and open the scoring gap between the two teams. The Bobcats held their lead for the rest of the game.

Two made free-throws from Nedeljko Prijovic, freshman forward, sent the Bobcats into halftime with a 41-32 lead over the Mavericks.

A layup from Bobby Conley, senior guard, started the second half scoring and placed the Bobcats 11 points ahead.

With 10:37 left in the game, UTA had managed to make a comeback by closing the gap to four points.

The Bobcats responded with a 9-0 run that lasted for a little over four minutes. The Mavericks answered back with free-throws, but only had six minutes to move back in reach of the 11-point Bobcat lead.

A three-pointer from Nathan Josephs, sophomore guard, with 52 seconds on the clock secured the win for the Bobcats.

A last second dunk from UTA was not enough to beat the Bobcats, making the final score 83-62.

The Bobcats shot 53.1 percent from the field goal and 76.7 percent from the free-throw line. Thirty-one boards were picked up by Texas State, along with three blocks and seven steals.

Top scorer for the Bobcats was Conley with 16 points. Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, finished with 14 points and King had 13.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury led the team in rebounds with six, and both Pearson and King had five each.

Texas State will move on to the championship game to play the No. 6 seed Troy on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.