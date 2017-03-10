Sports March 10

Bobcats set to play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament

The men’s basketball team will play the winner of the No. 5 seed Arkansas State and No. 12 seed UL Monroe March 10 at 2 p.m. The Bobcats won against UL Monroe twice this season, and beat Arkansas State as well.

Baseball to compete against Alabama A&M

After a 9-1 loss against The University of Texas at San Antonio March 7, the baseball team will compete in a three-game series this weekend against Alabama A&M University. The three-game series will be played at home. The first game will be at 6 p.m. March 10.

Softball defeats Incarnate Word

The softball team came up big on Wednesday night winning 11-2 against Incarnate Word at the Bobcat Softball Complex. Randi Rupp, junior pitcher, struck out 10 of 14 batters. The Bobcats had a total of 11 hits and four home runs. Ariel Ortiz, junior shortstop, hit a triple, a home run and a double. She came a single short of completing the cycle.

Ortega named SBC player of the week

Jonathan Ortega, sophomore shortstop, was named the Sun Belt Conference player of the week March 7. He helped the team record a sweep against The University of Richmond this past weekend, and a 3-1 record this week. Ortega has picked up his second Sun Belt Conference award of his career, and this is his first weekly honor.

Men’s golf going to the Border Olympics

The men’s golf team will compete in the Border Olympics in Laredo March 10-11 to continue its spring season. Last time the Bobcats competed, they finished in a three-way tie for seventh with Sam Houston State University and Southern Mississippi. The team shot a 54-hole 899 to contribute to their place.