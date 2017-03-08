Business March 8

Meet Biden at SXSW

Former Vice President Joe Biden will attend the SXSW Connect to End Cancer Talk series March 12.

After the death of his son Beau, cancer became a personal priority for Biden. His speech is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. and is open to all badge holders.

Tea & Brunch

Stellar Café’s second annual Spring Tea & Brunch will be held March 26.

Tickets are now on sale for $12 in the café or online at thestellarcafe.com.

SCUBA Training

The Meadows Center is holding a Dive Authorization Course March 11 for anyone interested in joining the center’s team of volunteer divers.

The center is responsible for cleaning and managing Spring Lake. Those who take the diving course will become members of the AquaCorps group.

Iconic mural vandalized

Austin’s famous “I Love You So Much” graffiti on the outside wall of Jo’s Coffee shop has been removed after someone defaced the mural with the words “F*** Austin.”

The original artist will return between March 6 and March 10 to repaint the saying.

Adult spelling bee

The Friends of the San Marcos Public Library will hold the city’s first Adult Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee will fundraise money for the library and will be held at AquaBrew. Residents 18 years or older can compete.