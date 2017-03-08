Sports March 8

Baseball sweeps Richmond

The baseball team earned its first series sweep of the season against the Richmond Spiders this weekend. After an 18-3 victory March 3, the Bobcats triumphed again March 5 with 6-5 and 13-2 wins to climb back to .500 for the season.

Softball playing first conference games this weekend

The softball team will play its first Sun Belt Conference game series March 11-12 against Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina. The Bobcats are currently 13-4 overall in the season after competing in four preseason tournaments. The team will play a doubleheader with games at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. March 11.

Gilder-Tilbury named to All-SBC First Team

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, men’s basketball senior forward, was named a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree March 6. Gilder-Tilbury averaged 16.8 points per game, and shot 50.0 percent from the field. His selection was a first for the Bobcats since Terry Conerway in 2003.

Nijal Pearson named SBC Player of the Week

Freshman guard Nijal Pearson was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week. He was picked March 6 following his weekend in Louisiana. He has scored 18.5 points per game and has made 13-of-26 shots. Pearson has also made 6-for-11 on three-pointers and converted 5-of-8 free throws. The Bobcats open up the SBC Tournament in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. March 10 against the winner of the Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe game.

Stewart and Hardy earn SBC Indoor awards

For a second consecutive year, the Sun Belt Conference has awarded Jody Stewart, director of track and field and cross country, and Tramesha Hardy, redshirt sophomore, with a yearly indoor conference award. Stewart was named the Women’s Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year. Hardy was named the Women’s Indoor Track Most Outstanding Performer.