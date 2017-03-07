Softball finishes tournament

The softball team won 3 out of 4 games March 3-4 in the Wilson-Demarini Classic hosted by Auburn.

The Bobcats are now 13-4 overall in the season. Texas State competed against College of Charleston, Liberty and No. 2 Auburn.

In the first game, the Bobcats defeated the College of Charleston with a 11-3.

The 11 runs was a season-high on seven hits in the game.

The Bobcats had two back-to-back walks and a single to get the bases loaded.

The next two games were against Liberty.

The Bobcats beat the Flames 3-1.

The Bobcats scored the first run of the game in the second inning. Corrina Liscano, senior third baseman, scored on a sacrifice fly from Bailee Carter, freshman infielder. Texas State scored a second run in the second inning.

Christiana McDowell, freshman utility scored the final run.

On the second day of the classic the Bobcats faced Liberty for a second time winning the game 3-2.

The Bobcats rallied in the sixth inning with two runs, which proved to be the margin of victory.

No. 2 Auburn beat Texas State 8-1 preventing the Bobcats from being undefeated.

The Tigers took the momentum in the sixth inning with seven runs.

The Bobcats will be hosting Incarnate Word 6 p.m. March 8.