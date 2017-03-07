Headlines March 7

Keith Winking will direct jazz orchestra

Tickets are now on sale for Texas State’s Jazz Orchestra that is set to perform March 7 in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

The orchestra will be directed by freelance trumpet player Dr. Keith Winking. Tickets are priced at $5 for students and $10 for adults. Box office opens at 6:30 p.m. and seating begins at 7:15 p.m.

Texas State Family Day

Texas State University is hosting the 2017 Family Day March 25 that will include a series of events.

Families are invited to partake in brunch and listen to keynote speaker Bill Crawford. In addition, families will get to explore downtown San Marcos, and enjoy food, drinks, live music and local businesses.

City rumors put to rest

San Marcos officials put to rest a rumor that the city was charging fees for rivers and removing all picnic tables from surrounding areas.

At the Feb. 21 city council meeting, the Parks Advisory Board and city staff made recommendations to relieve overcrowding to enhance environmental safety. Council directed staff to take action in moving picnic sites further from rivers and remove picnic tables and grills on Cheatham Street.

Hays CISD approves design of elementary

Last week, the Hays CISD Trustees approved design documents for an elementary school that is a part of a $189 million bond proposition.

The school is projected to open by September 2018, and will be designed to encompass 900 students.