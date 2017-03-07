The Pulse March 7

Spring Lake showcase looking for artists

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment is looking for artists to feature in the Spring Lake Art Showcase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9.

The art will highlight the natural beauty of the Meadows Center. The $12-event will offer a free mimosa bar, snacks and live music.

Those interested in showing art in the event can email mirr1743@gmail.com.

Second annual Nature Fest to take place in April

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority will host its second annual Nature Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir.

The free event will feature a guided bird walk, educational presentations, archery, fishing, kayaking and other recreational activities.

For more information, contact the office at 361-575-6366.

Boardwalk tours to start again soon

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will start its wetlands guided tours once again March 11, according to Corridor News.

Visitors will be able to stroll along the 1/10-mile boardwalk and learn about water purification, flood protection, groundwater recharge and aquatic habitats.

Spring break tours will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 11-19. Daily tours will become available starting May 30.

Kobe Steakhouse relocating

Kobe Steakhouse will relocate from 515 Springtown Way to 210 Springtown Way, according to Community Impact.

The restaurant will take over a building where Applebee’s used to be. Kobe Steakhouse will not make any changes to the menu, but will include a full-service bar and extended night hours.

For more information, call 512-396-7200.

Lice removal store in San Marcos

Full Effect Lice Removal has opened in San Marcos. The locally owned and operated facility is the only lice removal service in town owned by a medical assistant.

The business will provide nontoxic and professional lice treatment. The website states treatment may be covered by FSA or HSA.

For more information, visit the facility at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12 or call at 512-393-6487.