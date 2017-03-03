Tomi Lahren is America’s newest sweetheart

By Rachael Shah

If you have never heard of the riveting national media-star, Tomi Lahren, then I am in disbelief.

Tomi Lahren is a 24-year-old American television host who acquired her own show straight out of college with One America News Network. After a year of hosting her own segment, On Point with Tomi Lahren, she decided to leave the show to join the TheBlaze, a web show that offers “a platform for a new generation of authentic and unfiltered voices.”

Since joining TheBlaze in November 2015, Lahren has become widely respected for her three-minute segments where she expresses her innovative “final thoughts” on political, economic and social issues.

Normally, I would be skeptical in regards to Lahren obtaining a successful career at such a young age. However, after watching a few of her segments, I was deeply moved by her ability to captivate an audience through sharing her struggles as a white, middle-class citizen.

Lahren has bravely taken on the responsibility of representing the white minority. She does not tiptoe around controversial issues and is so educated that she does not even need facts to back up her opinions.

In July of last summer, Lahren used her controversial platform to compare the Black Lives Matter movement to the Ku Klux Klan.

“Meet the new KKK, they call themselves ‘Black Lives Matter,’ but make no mistake their goal is far from equality,” Lahren tweeted.

Although the tweet was later deleted, it did not go unnoticed. Many people became furious that Lahren equated the Black Lives Matter movement to the Ku Klux Klan.

However, I believe that Lahren’s tweet was simply misinterpreted. Maybe Lahren acquired inside information that the Ku Klux Klan had a change of heart and teamed up with the Black Lives Matter movement in order to promote racial pride, rather than just equality. Unfortunately, we’ll never know what Lahren actually meant by her tweet because the media viciously attacked her.

A petition on change.org called for the removal of her web show. The petition received over 56,000 signatures, but Lahren did not let the bullies get to her. In fact, she bravely defended her tweet by claiming it was her “opinion.”

“Everybody else is just so damn scared to be honest and I’m not,” Lahren said in an interview with The Blaze’s Las Colinas Office. “Whether or not you agree with what I’m saying, you’re watching, you’re listening. Either way, I’m an obsession.”

What a national hero! Lahren stood her ground and showed America that she will never change who she is, regardless of how many people beg her to stop talking.

In a recent segment, Lahren accused people of color getting a “free pass to say whatever the hell they want.”

“Please tell me in what way black Americans are not equal,” Lahren stated. “Black people do not need special treatments or gold stars for existing.”

At just 24 years old, Lahren seems to be wise beyond her years. She chooses to fight racial injustices by pretending they don’t exist. She even dismisses years of slavery by pretending it never happened and believes everyone should “just move on.”

Although controversial and slightly racist herself, Lahren’s disregard for anyone beside herself is exactly the kind of mindset that will make America great, once again.

-Rachael Shah is an electronic media junior