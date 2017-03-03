Texas State drops first game of Louisiana road trip in overtime

The Texas State men’s basketball team lost to The University of Louisiana Thursday night in overtime, 94-84.

Texas State’s overall record has dropped to 17-12 for the season and 10-7 in the Sun Belt Conference.

With a layup from Ojai Black, senior guard, the Bobcats were on the board first. They held the lead until Louisiana tied the game 4-4 at 17:43.

After a jumper from Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, Texas State was back on top. The lead was held until the Ragin’ Cajuns hit a three-pointer placing them one point ahead, 20-19, with 6:56 left in the half.

The Bobcats quickly took the lead back after Black knocked down a jumper, putting the Bobcats back ahead by one point, 21-20.

After a couple of ties and exchange of leads, the Bobcats began to distance themselves from Louisiana by taking a 33-28 lead with 2:41 left in the half.

The Ragin’ Cajuns put up a fight by tying the game 33-33 with 34 seconds in the half. A three-pointer from Louisiana with one second in the half put them in a 36-33 lead going into halftime.

Coming from the half, both teams’ shot the ball, with the Bobcats only being able to open the gap to six points with about 11 minutes left in the game.

A three-pointer from Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, forced a nine-point lead for Texas State, making the score 63-54.

Louisiana was quick to answer and tied the game 74-74 with eight seconds in the game. Neither team was able to score, which sent the game into overtime.

A free-throw from Gilder-Tilbury placed the Bobcats ahead 75-74 with 4:46 left in overtime.

Although the Ragin’ Cajuns were able to get a three-point lead, Immanuel King, junior forward, was able to get a layup and one. This tied the game 78-78 with 3:48 on the clock.

Louisiana managed to hop into an 11-point lead, 92-81, with 1:07 left in the game.

Although the Bobcats tried to make a comeback, it was not enough to take away the ten-point lead, 94-84, the Ragin’ Cajuns had with 10 seconds left on the clock.

The Bobcats shot 57.1 percent from the field goal, and 54.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Gilder-Tilbury ended the game as the top scorer with 21 points. Pearson followed with 20 and Black had 16.

Texas State ended the game with 22 rebounds with King grabbing six of them.

The Bobcats will continue their Louisiana road-trip at The University of Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at 2 p.m.