Headlines March. 1

Informative speech workshop

For students taking COMM 1310, an informative speech workshop will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. March 2 in LBJ 3-14.1.

The workshop will introduce students to the speech assignment, and will help students prepare for presentation day. There will be free pizza, as well as over $50 in gift cards and door prizes.

Opera performance

Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro opens at 7:30 p.m. March 2 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.

The story revolves around a woman named Susanna and her fight to marry the love of her life. It is considered by many to be the most perfect opera ever written. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students, military or seniors.

Housing for Spring Break

Students who wish to stay on campus during Spring Break must sign up for housing by March 6.

Dorms will be closed for students who do not fill out the housing form, and will not be open until March 19. Late registration fee is $50.

Chamber announces New Communications, Events VP

San Marcos Chamber of Commerce announced the hiring of Samantha Brown as Vice President of Communications and Events Feb. 24.

Brown joins the Chamber after three years working for the United States House of Representatives in Austin.

Bobcat Build deadline

The deadline to register for the 15th Annual Bobcat Build is March 1 at midnight.

Bobcat Build is a program that gives back to San Marcos by completing service projects such as landscaping, painting and clean-ups anywhere in the community. It serves as the largest service project on campus.