The Scene Feb. 25-27

Discover your new dorm at Bobcat Day

Future Bobcats will have the opportunity to explore potential dorm rooms from 12-3 p.m. Feb. 25.

The Department of Housing and Residential Life will provide residence hall tours, information sessions and a student services fair for Bobcat Day.

Listen to Texas State’s Trombone Choir and Percussion Ensemble

The School of Music will showcase the Skin and Bones Concert at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 in Evans auditorium.

The concert is a part of the Ensemble Series and will feature Texas State’s Trombone Choir and Percussion Ensemble.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Work out with a friend day

Those who have an unlimited group exercise pass, personal trainer membership or participate in a specialty class will be able to share their student recreation resources.

Enjoy the Student Recreation Center with a friend 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 27.

Attend Youth Outreach spring concert

The Texas State Community Youth Outreach Programs will host a spring concert featuring students from the Outreach Programs 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27. at Evans Auditorium.

The program’s mission is to help homeless children within the community. The concert is free and open to the public.

5th annual Mardi Gras parade to take place this weekend

Mistick Krewe of Okeanon will be hosting the 5th Annual Mardi Gras Parade at 12 p.m. Feb. 25. between the corners of Belvin St. and Bishop St. in the historic district.

The parade will feature floats, dancers, live bands and community organizations.

An after party will be held at Zelicks for participants to vote for their favorite float and enjoy traditional Mardi Gras drinks.