Texas State’s defense plays major role in win over Troy

The Texas State men’s basketball team topped the Troy Trojans in a 63-59 decision Saturday night at Strahan Coliseum after holding them to 41.1 percent from the field goal.

To head coach Danny Kasper this was a surprising and proud moment for him considering Troy has one of the top offenses in the Sun Belt Conference.

“They are a talented offensive team that is very good at going up and down,” Kasper said. “I was glad to keep them at 41.1 percent in the game.”

The Bobcats are continuing their winning season with a Sun Belt Conference record of 9-6, and an overall season record of 16-11.

From the very beginning, the game looked as if it would be a close one. In the first half alone, there were five times where the score was tied.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, was the first to score for the Bobcats when he made two back-to-back layups. Troy answered with two layups of their own tying the score for the first time 4-4.

From there, the two teams shot back and forth, tying the game five times with 11:34 still left in the half.

The Trojans took the lead at 10:37, and managed to stay on top for the rest of the half. The greatest lead for Troy was eight points with 1:21 left in the game.

Coming from a Texas State timeout, Ojai Black, senior guard, hit a three pointer and closed the six-point gap before going into the half with two seconds on the clock. The Bobcats trailed at the half 27-30.

Bobby Conley, senior guard, knocked a three pointer down at the start of the second half tying the score 30-30. This shot tied the game for the sixth time.

The Bobcats broke the tie, but were back in the same spot for the seventh time. Finally, the last tie of the game came at 15:34, with the score 35-35.

Black’s layup broke the tie, and gave the Bobcats the lead until the Trojans made a three pointer, giving Troy a one point lead.

A three pointer from Nedeljko Prijovic, freshman forward, placed the Bobcats in the lead that was held for the duration of the game.

The Trojans fought back hard in the last five minutes of the game. They managed to close the gap to one point with 17 seconds in the game.

Black was able to split his free throws and open the gap up by two points 61-59, with 12 seconds in the game.

Troy attempted to answer with a missed three-pointer. Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, rebounded and passed to Conley for the layup. This ended the game with a final score of 63-59.

The Bobcats shot 48.0 percent from the field goal, and 47.1 percent from the three-point line. Gilder-Tilbury finished the game with a team high of 19 points. Black had 13 points in the game and Conley had 11.

On the defensive side, Pearson led with 10 rebounds. Prijovic finished with seven rebounds of his own.

Texas State will play their final home game of the season at Strahan Coliseum against South Alabama Monday at 7 p.m.