The Pulse Feb. 24

“Day Without Immigrants” student protestors get consequences

Twenty students from San Marcos High School walked out of class Feb. 16, according to Corridor News.

The students chose to leave campus for “A Day Without Immigrants” protest. Some students have been sent to the district’s alternative education program, Rebound, while others were expelled.

Giant snake found in the San Marcos River

A local fisherman found a huge water snake along the San Marcos River bank, according to Corridor News.

Bubba Ward was fishing for bass when he nearly leaned on a snake that was lying on a low-hanging branch.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spokesperson said the reptilian local looked to be a nonvenomous water snake native to the San Marcos River area.

Texas State to host Latino writer’s convention

Texas State’s Wittliff Collections will co-host a convention with four Latino writers.

The convention will feature authors Sarah Cortez, Tino Villanueva, Severo Perez and Carmen Tafolla. The event “Writing Beyond Borders” will take place April 3. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open and free to the public.

Personal Picasso painting studio switches locations

The Personal Picasso painting studio moved to Kyle from San Marcos, according to Community Impact.

The painting studio offers a space for private lessons and parties. Personal Picasso moved from 1104 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, to 5500 Jack C. Hays Trail, Kyle. The move happened in January.