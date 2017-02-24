Softball shuts out New Mexico in tournament opener

The Texas State softball team shutout New Mexico 1-0 in the first game of the UTSA Classic.

The Bobcats earned their one run in the top of the second inning, junior utility Taylor Webb sent the ball over the center field fence to earn her third home run of the year.

Texas State is now 7-2 overall this season, with junior pitcher Randi Rupp finishing with 10 strikeouts. Rupp has struck out at least eight in her five appearances this season.

After Webb’s home run, senior Corrina Liscano earned a walk for her team before the Bobcats were struck out.

In the fifth inning, the Bobcats tried to double their lead with Liscano reaching third base. The opportunity for the Bobcats was put to an end as junior outfielder Jaclyn Molenaar hit one short. The inning ended with no run for Texas State.

Again in the top of the sixth inning the Bobcats were able to get runners on bases with two outs left, but New Mexico pitcher Tess McPherson stopped Texas State in their tracks.

The Bobcats opened the UTSA Classic with a win against New Mexico. Next up for the Bobcats in the tournament is Incarnate Word. The game will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Later that evening, the Bobcats will play the hosts of the tournament, the Roadrunners at 5:30 p.m.