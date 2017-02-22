Headlines Feb. 22

Texas Representative speaks at Student Government meeting

Texas Rep. Jason Isaac of House District 42 representing Hays County spoke at the Feb. 20 Student Government meeting.

Isaac has been a Texas Representative for six years after filing in 2009. He has made improvements on taxing rain water collection, and plans to work hard to award funding to the university.

Rec Center Ranks best in the Nation

Texas State’s recreation center has been named among the top 25 in the nation, according to LendEDU.com.

LendEDU based its results on the Google reviews of each facility, ranking Texas State at 24. The university was the only Texas university named in the ranking.

Not my President’s Day rally

Several hundred people attended the rally to protest Donald Trump and his policies Feb. 20 at the Capitol in Austin.

The protest grew to 250 people after only the first hour, according to the Statesman. A megaphone was passed around for people to express their views on Trump’s policies, while POTUS supporters were met with boos.

Fourth flea market this weekend

The downtown monthly community flea market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at 222 W. San Antonio St.

Booths are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The fee is $20 for outside space and $30 for indoor space.

Male Dialogue Series

The Freshman Male Dialogue Series invites all Bobcats to hear healthy discussions between male students living on campus. The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 22 in Bexar Hall.

The intention of this series is to create a safe space while finding common experiences.

Commissioners plan to promote internships through challenge

The Texas Internship Challenge is a new statewide campaign aiming to increase the number of internships opportunities for students.

The campaign is a partnership between state commissioners who intend to encourage internship programs to students for a chance to explore specific industries and occupations.

SMCISD and Texas State collaborate to serve students

The San Marcos CISD board of trustees and Texas State University are partnering to provide social work services to district students, according to Community Impact.

Two social work interns will be assigned to each district campus. They will work alongside school officials to effectively serve students.