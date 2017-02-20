Student Government presidential candidates prepare for elections

By Connor Brown

Texas State Student Government voting elections have begun, and booths will be set up in the LBJ Student Center from now until Feb. 23. Presidential candidates Connor Clegg and Russell Boyd II have discussed their administration plans for the 2017-2018 school year.

Clegg, current Student Government chief of staff, is campaigning on behalf of the College Republican party. He believes that campus safety is among the top priorities of his administration.

Recently partnering with “Not On My Campus,” a student-led organization dedicated to empowering students against sexual assault, Clegg and vice president candidate Colton Duncan met with legislators at the Texas Capitol in Austin to discuss sexual assault reform on college campuses.

“It is of paramount importance for everyone to feel safe on our campus,” said Clegg in a Facebook video add for his campaign. “Colton and I will work with the administration to improve lighting throughout campus.”

“Furthermore, we will promptly institute a more vigorous, thorough, and far-reaching safety information campaign so that all students can be aware of their resources.”

Along with campus safety, conservation of the San Marcos River is another priority of the Clegg-Duncan campaign.

“One of the greatest things about being a resident of San Marcos is the quick and easy access to a fun day floating the river,” said Clegg on his Facebook page. “Our campaign will work to #BringBobcatsTogether around a shared effort in expanding conservation efforts as well as our shared understanding of the ways our actions affect the environment.”

Clegg and Duncan stated that they would work with organizations like the Geography Organizations Council to “expand river responsibility on campus and throughout the community.”

Boyd, NAACP member and current president of the Student Organizations Council campaigning on behalf of the College Democrat party, believes student involvement is a vital part of his administration’s priority.

“There is a strong need to get more students involved,” said Boyd in response to a public Q&A during the second Student-Body Presidential Debate Feb. 13, The University Star reported. “Student Government at the college level is a mini representation of the world beyond college. I want students to be engaged in the community and the government beyond college.”

In response to several white supremacist fliers circulating around campus in recent months, Boyd and vice president candidate Emari Shelvin want to ensure students that the Boyd-Shelvin administration takes a strong stance against racial insensitivity.

“We want to ensure that bobcats are engaging in healthy discourse that creates the vulnerability needed for growth,” Boyd said in an email response. “We hope that bobcats will understand that we have the right to freedom of speech, however, with that right we should be respectful of our fellow bobcats and be cognizant that certain rhetoric and actions can be divisive.”

Voting will take place Feb. 20-23 on the second floor of the LBJ student center across from the Wells Fargo. Students can also vote online at https://mako.sa.txstate.edu/Votes. Students who wish to know more about the candidates can find them on Facebook or visit their websites at www.boyd-shelvin2017.com and www.cleggduncan.com.