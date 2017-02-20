Bobby Conley: Behind the jersey

From Massillon, Ohio, this Texas State basketball player is more than happy to call San Marcos his new home.

Bobby Conley, senior guard, traveled from Ohio to Florida on a basketball scholarship from Palm Beach State.

He played at Palm Beach State for two years before he was offered a scholarship from Texas State. He considers his move to Texas State as the best decision he has made. Between the school spirt and scenery, he knew he would be happy in San Marcos.

“I feel like this is the best choice for me,” Conley said, “I like the environment and I love the school spirit. Everything about this school, I like.”

Leaving his family behind in Ohio to pursue his dream was a little harder than expected.

Luckily for him his mother, Lynn Van Epps, moved closer and has attended all of Bobby’s home games.

Although his mom is close to him, he still misses his three younger brothers, Braylon, Torez and Jaxon, who are still in Ohio. However, with technology they are just a phone call or text message away.

To Conley, basketball is life. If he is not out on the court, he is either in class, studying or sleeping.

“Honestly if I am not playing basketball or doing homework, I am taking a nap,” Conley said.

In order to be the best, you have to have someone to model yourself after. For Conley, that someone is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

Conley believes that Westbrook is a leader and has his own sense of style—both on and off the court.

“I just love the way he plays and with how much emotion he plays,” Conley said. “He doesn’t care what anybody thinks about him.”

Conley chose his Texas State jersey number, zero, to match his favorite athlete.

Westbrook might be his favorite athlete, but the Cleveland Cavaliers will always be his favorite team.

“It is just the home team, I got to rock out with the home team,” Conley said.

Surprisingly, basketball was not always Conley’s top sport. In his junior year of high school, he played soccer. He was named most valuable player with over 23 goals in one season.

If his basketball career had not taken off, he would have continued playing soccer.

If those two sports had not worked out, he would have become a professional singer.

“Yeah, I can sing a little bit,” Conley said. “I sing some classic Chris Brown stuff.”

Although he reads the Bible daily, his favorite book is “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom.

Conley is in his senior year of eligibility, which means this will be his last semester playing basketball for the Bobcats.

However, this will not be his last semester in San Marcos. Conley will graduate from Texas State University in December of 2017.