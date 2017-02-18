Women’s basketball falls short against Georgia Southern

The Texas State women’s basketball team was on the road again in Georgia Saturday, but this time they were in Statesboro to compete against Georgia Southern.

The Bobcats lost their four-game winning streak against the Eagles in a close game 69-71.

Although Texas State was leading in the first half 32-21, Georgia Southern made the comeback in the second half and was leading throughout the rest of the game—putting up 50 in just the second half.

Leaders for the Bobcats included Toshua Leavitt, sophomore guard, Kaitlin Walla, junior guard, Taeler Deer, junior guard, and Ericka May, junior guard/forward.

Leavitt lead the Bobcats with a total of 22 points scored, which is also a career high for her. She played a total of 34 minutes and had six three-pointers. Leavitt’s field goal ratio was 8-16.

Walla came second to Leavitt as she scored a total of 14 points and played 24 minutes. Walla scored 5 out of 12 field goals.

Right behind Walla was Deer with a total of 12 points in the 31 minutes she played, and May scored a total of seven points in the 31 minutes she played.

The team as a whole had a shooting percentage of 43.1—41.38 percent in the first half and 44.83 percent in the second half. Georgia Southern had a shooting percentage of 42.9, falling behind to the Bobcats.

Although they lost, Texas State’s overall record now stands at 14-11, while their conference record is 9-5.

The Bobcats only have four games left in the regular season before the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament in March.

Next, Texas State is back home to compete against South Alabama Thursday at 7 pm at the Strahan Coliseum.

After Thursday’s game, the Bobcats will have one more home game left on Saturday against Troy.