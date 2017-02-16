The Pulse Feb. 16

County Offices will close for President’s Day

Hays County offices will be closed to observe President’s Day on Feb. 20.

The offices will reopen Feb. 21 at their regular times.

New pizzeria opening in San Marcos

Figaro’s Pizza & Pub is coming soon to San Marcos, according to Community Impact.

The restaurant will serve sandwiches, pasta, pizza, burgers and local craft beers. The establishment will also feature a patio.

The new spot will open in late February or early March. It will be located on 243 Wonder World Dr. STE. 100.

February monthly observations

Here are a few February observations from National Day Calendar.

February includes black history month, canned food month, national grapefruit month, national macadamia nut month, snack food month, weddings month, cherry month, creative romance month, hot breakfast month, library lover’s month, bird feeding month and teen dating violence awareness month to name a few.

Facebook preparing to launch connected TV apps

Facebook will launch a series of apps for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV, according to Tech Crunch.

Dan Rose, Facebook’s vice president of partnerships, made the announcement at the CODE Media event. This is one more step for the company in an effort to make its apps and sites a place for more creators to share their videos.

No more burn ban

The Hays County Commissioners Court rescinded the burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Hays County, according to Corridor News.

Clint Browning, Hays County fire marshal, urged property owners to burn debris as soon as possible as rain this weekend is unclear. Property owners are asked to ensure a responsible adult is on the scene of the fire and have nearby water sources.