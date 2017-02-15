Business Feb. 15

New delivery pickup locations for Amazon customers

San Marcos opened two Amazon.com delivery pickup locations.

Customers now have the option to have their items delivered to the two delivery pickup locations at the Sunoco fuel stations at 2700 Hunter Road or at 3936 S. I-35. The pickup locations are open 24 hours per day, according to the Community Impact.

Austin was named second healthiest city in Texas

WalletHub has ranked Austin as the second healthiest city in Texas.

Ranked number one in Texas is Plano. Austin was ranked 32nd in the United States and Plano was ranked at 24. According to Bizjournals, the availability of healthy food in Austin contributed to its score.

My Fit Foods closes all locations

An Austin-based healthy prepared meals company closed its locations over the weekend.

According to Bizjournals, all of the My Fit Foods employees were not given any warning before being let go Feb. 12. The company had over 50 locations in five states, as well as a large central kitchen that provided daily meals for locations in Oklahoma and Texas.

Favor ends services in six states

The food delivery app Favor has ceased its services in six states to bring its focus back to Texas.

Favor has stopped operating in Nashville, Boston, Charlotte, Denver, Scottsdale, and Tempe. CEO Jag Bath said he wants to improve the company within Texas before expanding, according to News 4.