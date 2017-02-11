Sports Feb. 11-13

Women’s basketball plays for breast cancer awareness

The Texas State Women’s basketball team will host Little Rock in a Play 4Kay Game to support breast cancer awareness. Anyone is able to donate to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund online at support.kayyow.com. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Strahan Coliseum.

Women’s basketball earns a win at home

The Texas State women’s basketball team earned a win at home against Arkansas State on Thursday. The Bobcats beat the Red Wolves 63-43 in their first home game back after being on the road for two weeks. Texas State outscored Arkansas State in the last three quarters of the game which helped get the win.

Men’s basketball continues conference play

The men’s basketball team will continue its conference play on Feb. 11 hosting Little Rock. The Bobcats had a loss in their last game against UT Arlington. The match was on the road and Texas State took a 61-76 loss in conference play. The Bobcats are currently in fifth place in the Sun Belt Conference.

Baseball season a week away

The upcoming 2017 Baseball season’s first game will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Bobcat Ballpark. The team will have a game series against Purdue University all weekend long. On Saturday, the Bobcats will play two games against Purdue at 1 and 4 p.m. The final game will be played on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.

Men’s golf starts the spring season in Alabama

The Texas State men’s golf team will compete in its first game of the spring season on Feb. 20-21. The Bobcats will be competing in the South Alabama Invitational in Mobile, Alabama. In the last game of the fall season, the Bobcats placed sixth as a team in the UTEP Intercollegiate in El Paso, Texas. Men’s golf looks to start the new season in less than two weeks.